Nearly 3 billion animals killed, displaced in Australia bush fires

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Bush fires in Australia earlier this year were devastating to local wildlife, and a new report shows just how bad it was.

The World Wildlife Fund says nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by the fires.

That’s almost triple the figure estimated in January.

The WWF Australia CEO calls it “one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history.”

The figure includes an estimated 142,000,000 mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180,000,000 birds and 51,000,000 frogs.

With more than 15,000 fires across every Australian state, it was the worst fire season on record.

