NASA’s Mars helicopter successfully lands on ‘Red Planet’

(NBC) – NASA’s Mars helicopter successfully touched down on the “Red Planet.”

The Ingenuity helicopter disconnected from the Perseverance Rover late Saturday.

It must now survive a cold night on Mars where surface temperatures can get as low as -130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The four pound helicopter has to gain enough charge from the sun to keep its system warm.

The Ingenuity will then have 31 Earth days to attempt to be the first helicopter to fly on another planet.

NASA is targeting April 8 to conduct the first flight attempt.