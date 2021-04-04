NASA’s Mars helicopter successfully lands on ‘Red Planet’

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – NASA’s Mars helicopter successfully touched down on the “Red Planet.”

The Ingenuity helicopter disconnected from the Perseverance Rover late Saturday.

It must now survive a cold night on Mars where surface temperatures can get as low as -130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The four pound helicopter has to gain enough charge from the sun to keep its system warm.

The Ingenuity will then have 31 Earth days to attempt to be the first helicopter to fly on another planet.

NASA is targeting April 8 to conduct the first flight attempt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss