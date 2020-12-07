Museums nativity scenes, inspired by pandemic, features masks and toilet paper

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Spain’s Bilbao museums included masks, gloves, and toilet paper within their nativity scenes to integrate the coronavirus pandemic in their tradition.

The Museum of Sacred Art surprised visitors with special nativity scenes with masks and disinfectant dispensers.

The museum’s director said they “wanted to integrate the new habits that we have acquired with the pandemic into the traditional nativity scene.”

She also remarked the importance of toilet paper, “the first product to be sold out in supermarkets,” as a new element of the nativity scene.

Normally Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for the museums, with Bilbao’s Museum of Easter Processions receiving up to 30,000 visitors over the holiday period.

This year, with travel between provinces severely restricted and with bars and restaurants closed, visitor numbers are set to be greatly reduced.

