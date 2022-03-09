Museum facing Russian embassy unveils anti-war Putin banner in Latvia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A museum facing the Russian Embassy in Latvia’s capital city unveiled an anti-war banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s face merged with a skull.

In an Instagram post released by Pauls Stradiņs Medical History via Storyful, the museum said they were expressing “our support for Ukraine and, using our location towards the Russian Embassy, express[ing] our clear position against Putin’s war in Ukraine!”

Credit: Pauls Stradiņs Medical History Museum via Storyful

The Latvian museum said the poster was made by Kriss Salmanis.

Thousands of images and videos have poured from war-stricken Ukraine as Russian forces continued to bombard military and civilian sites, including a children’s hospital in Mariupol.

The Biden administration has increasingly toughened its response to the invasion banning Russian oil imports and placing sanctions on Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.