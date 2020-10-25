Multiple swimmers pictured in close calls with sharks at Australia beach

(WFLA/NBC) – People swimming at Sydney’s world-famous Bondi Beach had a close call with several sharks recently.

Drone footage showed dozens of people taking a morning dip and swimming past a large school of salmon, unaware that up to two sharks, believed to be nurse sharks, were feeding on the fish nearby.

A swimmer passed right over a shark at one point.

The founder of the Drone Shark app said the school of salon were around Bondi for about an hour.

Australia has recorded a total of 21 shark attacks in 2020, according to the Taronga Conservation Society.

