TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) — Dramatic images from Ukraine continue to grip the nation amidst Russia’s invasion.

The most recent photos include two babies who were born in a hospital bomb shelter in Kherson, a city roughly seven hours south of Kyiv.

The photos were posted to Facebook by Ukrainian Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, who wrote he was “incredibly proud” of the country’s doctors.

Liashko added that his ministry is doing the “possible and impossible” to ensure hospitals get what they need.