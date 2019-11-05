Mormon family members brutally killed in drug cartel attack, relative says

(AP/CNN/WFLA) – Mexico’s top security official says at least 3 women and 6 children were slaughtered by cartel gunmen and one child is still missing in northern Mexico. Relatives say the victims are U.S. citizens, all members of the Mormon community.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday the gunmen may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for rival gangs. He said six children were wounded in the attack, and five have been transferred to hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Durazo said the Sinaloa cartel has an important presence in the area, but is fighting for the territory with rivals.

The chilling attack targeted U.S. citizens who live in a community founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police and army troops are searching for the missing child.

Leah Staddon claims she is related to the victims.

Staddon said her sister-in-law, cousin, nephew’s wife, and all of their children left their family’s ranch outside of Bavispe, Sonora for a wedding in Chihuahua.

“My sister could actually see the smoke from her house and they heard the gunshots,” Staddon said.

According to Staddon, a family member spotted one of the SUV’s they were traveling in on the side of the road a few miles away.

“We just knew the vehicle was on fire and bullet holes all through out it. It took a good hour or so to get information they were in it. The 4 children. They were all dead,” Staddon said.

The other two cars they were driving disappeared, according to Staddon.

“My sister in law was in one, with 9 of her children and then my cousin was in one with her baby,” Staddon said. “We just can’t believe this is actually happening to our family, it just seems like a bad dream.”

Mexican officials said the area is remote, which has slowed down their investigation.

Christopher Landau, the United States Ambassador to Mexico tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation.

