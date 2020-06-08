Mexican wine wins best Cabernet Sauvignon in the world

MEXICO (CNN) — Not France, not Napa Valley, not Italy, but Mexico! That’s where the best bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon comes from this year.
The 2013 Vintage from the Don Leo Wine House in Northern Mexico beat out varieties from more than 25 countries in an international competition this year.
Wine production in Mexico is booming in terms of quality and variety.
