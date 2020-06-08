Mexican wine wins best Cabernet Sauvignon in the world

International
Posted: / Updated:

CNN

MEXICO (CNN) — Not France, not Napa Valley, not Italy, but Mexico! That’s where the best bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon comes from this year.

The 2013 Vintage from the Don Leo Wine House in Northern Mexico beat out varieties from more than 25 countries in an international competition this year.

Wine production in Mexico is booming in terms of quality and variety.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss