Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share Christmas card featuring Archie

TAMPA (WFLA) – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating son Archie’s first Christmas by sharing an adorable photo of the royal family.

The photo is featured on the family’s Christmas card, and was posted by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Twitter. In the black-and-white photo, Archie takes center stage, crawling toward the camera while the proud parents beam in the background by the Christmas tree. The card was shared as a GIF, with twinkling lights on the tree.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Back in July, Meghan and Harry posted a picture of baby Archie following his christening.