March 8 celebrates International Women’s Day

International

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

(CNN) – Time to pay a little extra love and attention to the ladies in your life, it’s International Women’s Day!

The day is celebrated in countries all around the world each year on March 8.

This year’s theme is “Each for Equal.”

The International Women’s Organization says the message is simple – each and every one of us can choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements. By doing all that you are helping to create a gender-equal world.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century. The first International Women’s gathering took place in 1911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss