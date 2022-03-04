Man serenades Ukrainian refugees at polish border crossing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland weres serenaded by a man playing piano near a border crossing on Friday.

Video, recorded by Daniel Baird and provided via Storyful, showed refugees walking along the road in Medyka where buses ferried people at the busy border crossing.

In the video, a man can be seen playing a piano, which appeared to be attached to a bicycle.

The Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration said more than 575,000 refugees had entered the country since the start of the Russian attacks on Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated the total number of refugees from the conflict had hit one million.