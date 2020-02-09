Man arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old on U.S. Embassy grounds in New Delhi

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5year-old girl on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India.

Last week, a 5-year-old girl living with her parents in the staff quarters of the U.S. Embassy compound in New Delhi was raped, according to New Delhi Police officials.

The girl is the daughter of a housekeeper who works for the American Embassy.

Police said the girl was playing when she was lured and raped by a 25-year-old man who was also a neighbor.

According to a statement issued by a U.S. Embassy spokesperson, they were deeply disturbed to learn of allegations of a sexual assault of a child on the embassy compound.

The state added that the embassy took swift action by reporting the incident to the police and obtaining medical assistance for the girl.

The police confirmed to CNN that the accused was arrested and charged for rape the next day after the victim was able to identify him.

The girl is a minor and under the age of 12, if found guilty, the accused could be sentenced up to 20 years or life imprisonment. In some cases, even the death penalty could be sentenced.

A court date has not been set.

LATEST STORIES