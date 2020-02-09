Man arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old on U.S. Embassy grounds in New Delhi

International

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5year-old girl on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India.

Last week, a 5-year-old girl living with her parents in the staff quarters of the U.S. Embassy compound in New Delhi was raped, according to New Delhi Police officials.

The girl is the daughter of a housekeeper who works for the American Embassy.

Police said the girl was playing when she was lured and raped by a 25-year-old man who was also a neighbor.

According to a statement issued by a U.S. Embassy spokesperson, they were deeply disturbed to learn of allegations of a sexual assault of a child on the embassy compound.

The state added that the embassy took swift action by reporting the incident to the police and obtaining medical assistance for the girl.

The police confirmed to CNN that the accused was arrested and charged for rape the next day after the victim was able to identify him.

The girl is a minor and under the age of 12, if found guilty, the accused could be sentenced up to 20 years or life imprisonment. In some cases, even the death penalty could be sentenced.

A court date has not been set.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss