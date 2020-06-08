Madonna joins Black Lives Matters march in London

International

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (CNN) — Madonna joined a Black Lives Matter march in London Saturday.

It wasn’t an easy thing to do, physically. The pop star had to walk on crutches due to a knee injury.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Madonnna had to cancel dates on the Madame X concert tour because of her injury.

The music icon hugged many of the protesters and joined in chants of “No justice, no peace.”

Madonna was joined by her children on the march from parliament square to the prime minister’s residence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss