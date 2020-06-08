Madonna joins Black Lives Matters march in London

LONDON (CNN) — Madonna joined a Black Lives Matter march in London Saturday.

It wasn’t an easy thing to do, physically. The pop star had to walk on crutches due to a knee injury.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Madonnna had to cancel dates on the Madame X concert tour because of her injury.

The music icon hugged many of the protesters and joined in chants of “No justice, no peace.”

Madonna was joined by her children on the march from parliament square to the prime minister’s residence.

