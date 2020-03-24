Koalas rescued from Australian brush fires released back into wild

International

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Some of Australia’s furry friends are returning home.

Science for Wildlife announces they’ve released the first koalas who were rescued from the Blue Mountains bushfires.

Members of the group say the four adult koalas and the baby joey appeared to be happy to get back to their old stomping grounds,

Other rescued koalas are also expected to be returned.

More than 2.5 million acres were scorched during the Australian fires last summer.

The fires claimed 10,000 koalas, which is about a third of their population.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Pinellas Co. Schools will distribute laptops ahead of virtual classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Schools will distribute laptops ahead of virtual classrooms"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss