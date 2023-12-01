FILE: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

(NBC News) — Questions of racism within the royal family were reignited after King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were reportedly named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book “Endgame” as the two people who discussed Prince Archie’s skin color, according to the British media.

The alleged discussions are in reference to claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. At the time, Charles held the title of Prince of Wales and Catherine, formerly Kate Middleton, was the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan told Winfrey that in the months leading up to Archie’s birth, members of the royal family had expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” She did not reveal names during the interview, and the unknown individuals were dubbed “the royal racists” in the British press and online.

In the English version of Scobie’s book, he alleged that there had been two people involved in the discussions, according to the BBC. He said he knew their identities but could not name them because of legal reasons, the news outlet reported.

