KFC opens automated, ‘no contact’ store

(NBC) – Fastfood chain Kentucky Fried Chicken has unveiled what it calls a “restaurant of the future.”

It’s an automated store where customers and employees barely interact. This outlet is in Russia.

After the food is cooked, a robotic hand puts the order into a secure box, which can be opened by a code given to the customer.

Customers can pay with either bank cards or by using face biometric data after completing a registration process.

Moscow has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and restaurants in the Russian capital have been closed for more than two months.

On Tuesday some of the restrictions were lifted, letting restaurants serve clients on open-air terraces.

A KFC representative said the company built the new Moscow outlet before the outbreak of coronavirus made its methods a more sanitary way to order food.

According to official data, Moscow alone has over 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 coronavirus-related deaths.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: