Japanese restaurant invents way for customers to eat while still wearing mask

(NBC) – A Japanese Italian restaurant chain has come up with a way for customers to eat with their masks on.

Diners will be able to put the restaurant’s original paper napkin over their mask. That allows customers to eat their food while still wearing a mask to prevent droplet infection.

The invention came from ideas within the company.

The restaurant operator aims to be able to provide the item by the end of this month.

