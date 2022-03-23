TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One million meals are on their way to people in Ukraine and refugees at the Polish border courtesy of Ivanka Trump, according to a report.

Ivanka, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase the nearly 158,000 pounds of food which will be shipped to Europe, a source familiar told Fox News.

According to the report, Ivanka Trump connected several nonprofit organizations, which are working to package the shelf-stable meals of oatmeal and goulash. Once packed, the food will be delivered to Warsaw, Poland, where volunteers and faith-based organizations will deliver the meals to Ukrainians, the report added.

“With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly,” Trump told the news network.

The aid comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 100,000 people were trapped in Mariupol under “inhumane conditions” with “no food, no water, no medicine. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing,” according to CNBC.

A United Nations report recently estimated at least 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, with another 1.85 million displaced within the country.