Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Italy reports lowest daily death toll in over 10 weeks

International

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Italy is seeing its lowest increase in deaths in over 10 weeks as the country continues easing its lock down measures.

There has been an increase of 145 deaths over the last 24 hours, that’s the lowest daily increase since March 4.

The latest data shows 68,351 currently active COVID-19 cases across Italy, which is down by 1,836 since Saturday.

Seven-hundred sixty two are currently in the ICU and 125,176 patients recovered from the deadly virus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss