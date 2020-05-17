Italy reports lowest daily death toll in over 10 weeks

(CNN) – Italy is seeing its lowest increase in deaths in over 10 weeks as the country continues easing its lock down measures.

There has been an increase of 145 deaths over the last 24 hours, that’s the lowest daily increase since March 4.

The latest data shows 68,351 currently active COVID-19 cases across Italy, which is down by 1,836 since Saturday.

Seven-hundred sixty two are currently in the ICU and 125,176 patients recovered from the deadly virus.

