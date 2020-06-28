Italian coastguards help free whale trapped in fishing net

(NBC) – Italian divers freed a whale trapped in a tangled fishing net off an island north of Sicily on Friday.

Biologists working at a turtle recovery center nearby alerted the coast guard to the trapped sperm whale, and divers were sent to the scene.

Using cutters and knives they sliced through the illegal net and freed the whale.

The whale swam off apparently unharmed to join three others which were monitored nearby.

