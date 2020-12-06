Indian jewelers set Guinness World Record for most diamonds on ring

(NBC) – Indian jewelers have set a Guinness World Record for “most diamonds in a single ring.”

There are a total of 12,638 diamonds on the ring dubbed as “The Marigold,” the ring of prosperity.

Renani Jewels managing director said all of the diamonds used on the ring were of the best qualities of diamond used in jewelry worldwide.

It took the jewelers three years to conceptualize and design the record-making ring.

The previous record was set with 7,800 diamonds.

