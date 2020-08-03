Greece opens underwater museum where divers explore shipwreck

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Greece has opened its first underwater museum.

Divers can explore one of the oldest shipwrecks in the world.

Called the “Parthenon of Shipwrecks,” the ship “Peristera” sank in the Aegeean Sea around 500 BC.

Certified divers can visit the archeological site off the island of Alonnisos.

