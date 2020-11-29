German restaurant fills seats with stuffed pandas to protest coronavirus lockdown

(NBC) – A restaurant owner in Germany has been using stuffed toy panda bears as a form of silent protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

The restaurant owner acknowledged the idea was “crazy” but after a friend had suggested it, he decided to give it a go.

So, he filled his premises with the black and white furry guests, all dressed for an evening out.

The owner mentioned that he is hopeful that the German government will provide financial help, but is not confident it will completely cover his costs.

The country is almost a month into a so-called “wave breaker” shutdown instituted Nov. 2 after daily cases rose to new record highs.

Officials say the new measures have succeeded in halting the surge.