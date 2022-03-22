TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young Ukrainian girl who touched hearts and souls around the world with her rendition of Disney’s hit song “Let It Go” is going viral again after singing her country’s national anthem at a charity concert.

Amelia Anisovych, 7, was filmed singing the Frozen anthem while sheltering a Kyiv basement with her family. The video was shared thousands of times online and caught the attention of Frozen star Idina Menzel and the song’s composer, Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

“We see you. We really see you,” Menzel tweeted with blue and yellow hearts, the Ukrainian flag colors.

“My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!” Anderson-Lopez wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Amelia, her grandmother and her brother have since found refuge in Poland, but her parents are still in Ukraine.

On Sunday evening, she was invited to sing the Ukrainian national anthem before thousands of people at “Together With Ukraine,” a charity concert in Lodz, Poland.

The event raised more than $380,000 for one of Poland’s oldest charity foundations, Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), which is providing aid to Ukrainians forced to flee abroad amid Russia’s invasion.