DUBLIN (WFLA) — Fox News journalist Pierre Zakrzewski was laid to rest at a funeral in Dublin on Tuesday.

Zakrzewski, an Irish journalist, was working as a cameraman for Fox News when a vehicle he and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were in got hit outside of Kyiv on March 14. Both died.

Journalist Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack and is recovering at a U.S. hospital.

“We were at our best when we were with him,” a speaker said at his funeral.

Many people showed up at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour to pay their respects to Zakrzewski.

High-ranking Irish officials and representatives from the embassies of the United States, Ukraine, Poland, and France were there. Zakrzewski’s friends and family, including his brother Stas, friend Ronan Hingerty, and Fox colleague Tim Santhouse were also in attendance.