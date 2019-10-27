First images of aftermath of US strike on ISIS leader

IDLIB, Syria (CNN/WFLA) — The video above shows the first images of the aftermath of the United States’ strike on the ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi.

The shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man, was killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

The video above appears to show debris left in the wake of America’s strike on Al-Baghdadi’s compound.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump announced at the White House, saying the U.S. had “brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.”

