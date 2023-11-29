(AP) — A case of a flu virus similar to strains currently circulating in pigs has been detected in the UK.

The person concerned had a mild illness and has fully recovered, but experts are now trying to find the source of the infection.

In the summer of 2009, the British government spent millions on health campaigns and stockpiling medicines to treat a global outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu virus.

The World Health Organization declared swine flu the first global flu pandemic in 40 years.

In the UK, 457 deaths were caused by swine flu.

Initial reports then suggested H1N1 was killing as many as one in 15 of those infected — a death rate that would have been more than three times higher than the devastating flu pandemic of 1918-19.

Later investigation, however, showed that many cases hadn’t been reported by people who experienced mild symptoms and that the strain was lethal mostly to those with complicating circumstances.

It’s now considered a seasonal flu and included in the flu vaccine.

On Monday (27 November), the UK Health Security Agency said it had detected a human case of flu virus A(H1N2)v which is similar to strains currently circulating in pigs.

It is not known how the person, who is now fully recovered, contracted the virus.

“It is possible that there may have been some limited transmission between people,” says Professor Isabel Oliver, chief scientific advisor to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

“We are increasing our surveillance efforts just to understand exactly if there has been any transmission. And if so, you know, how far the virus has been transmitted,” adds Oliver.

There are three main types of flu found in pigs that can infect humans.

H1N1 is the 2009 pandemic strain that became known as swine flu and now circulates in humans every year.

Pigs can also carry H3N2 and H1N2. The case announced on Monday is a variant of H1N2.

The UK Health Security Agency said there have been 50 human cases of H1N2 reported globally since 2005, but this is the first time it’s been detected in a human in the UK.

“These are very rare events. I am not particularly worried, but I think this is something that needs to be monitored,” says Professor Pablo Murcia from the University of Glasgow.

“We are constantly exposed to pathogens of animals, viruses, bacteria, and so forth. So, something important to keep in mind is that these are very rare events and our barriers to those infections are really good.

“This is why, you know, otherwise we would be having these kind of infections all the time.”

The case was detected as part of routine countrywide flu surveillance undertaken by UK Health Security Agency.

They say a local doctor in North Yorkshire tested the patient after they experienced respiratory problems.

“The individual who was detected through this very, very thorough and extensive screening and monitoring scheme that UKHSA has in place,” says Victoria Atkins, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“They are now better. They suffered, thankfully, very mild symptoms, they’re now fully recovered.”

Health officials in the UK are not suggesting anyone change their behavior.

But are reminding those who experience respiratory illnesses to avoid contact with others, especially the elderly and the vulnerable.