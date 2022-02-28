FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer

Russia’s Georgi Dzhikiya celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Russia, at the Ljudski vrt stadium, in Maribor, Slovenia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo)

GENEVA (AP) — Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA saiad. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The announcement about Russia’s suspension came shortly after the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.