Egyptian engineer creates robot that gives out COVID-19 tests

(WFLA/NBC) – An Egyptian engineer has created a robot that can take coronavirus test samples from patients by remote control.

Using the robot to take swab samples from the mouths of patients can limit the exposure of health professionals to the virus.

The engineer, Mahmoud El Komy, spent more than a month designing his robot.

The current prototype can also take the temperature of patients and recognize faces that aren’t covered in masks.

It can dispense healthcare advice as well.

El Komy is now working on an updated version of the robot capable of taking nose swabs.

He hopes hospitals and clinics can make use of his invention, limiting interaction in what are usually dangerously small spaces.

Apart from its use in hospitals, the invention can be deployed in malls and airports to screen people’s temperatures and advise those not wearing masks.