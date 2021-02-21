Doctor plays violin for patients battling coronavirus

(NBC) – A doctor in Tunisia has taken to the violin in an attempt to boost the spirits of patients battling coronavirus.

His music has been bringing comfort and joy to the COVID-19 ward of the hospital, where patients have been isolated from their loved ones.

He described loneliness as the first “enemy” for patients recovering from the disease.

One coronavirus patient said the doctor’s music was helping him to forget the pain. Others could be seen smiling, clapping and raising their fists in appreciation of the performances.

But the doctor’s musical passion has also been helping healthcare workers, who have been under immense pressure due to an increase of virus cases in the north African country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Tunisia has recorded over 227,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,700 deaths.