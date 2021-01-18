Disneyland Paris staying closed at least 2 more months due to COVID-19

PARIS (WFLA) — Disneyland Paris is delaying reopening of its park after coronavirus cases continue to surge across Europe.
The company released a statement Monday morning, saying the Feb. 13 reopening of the park has been delayed “due to the prevailing conditions in Europe.”
“If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward,” the park announced.
Global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday.
Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Orlando announced recently they’ve suspended purchases of new annual passes.