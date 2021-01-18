Disneyland Paris staying closed at least 2 more months due to COVID-19

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Disneyland Paris is pictured temporarily closed following the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Marne La Vallee, east of Paris. Disneyland Paris will start reopening from July 15. The park said Monday that the reopening will be phased and “deliberate,” with stepped up safety measures for its workers and guests. Face masks will be required for all guests aged 11 and older (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

PARIS (WFLA) — Disneyland Paris is delaying reopening of its park after coronavirus cases continue to surge across Europe.

The company released a statement Monday morning, saying the Feb. 13 reopening of the park has been delayed “due to the prevailing conditions in Europe.”

"If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward," the park announced.

“If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward,” the park announced.

Global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday.

Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Orlando announced recently they’ve suspended purchases of new annual passes.