Couple gets married in shadow of erupting Philippines volcano

PHILIPPINES (WFLA/CNN/AP) — A couple recited their vows in the Philippines Sunday in the shadow of an erupting volcano.

Chino and Kat Vaflor were photographed by photographer Randolf Evan 10 miles from the Taal Volcano as it erupted.

The volcano erupted Sunday afternoon prompting thousands of residents to flee their villages.

“We were actually nervous because while working we kept on checking social media for updates on the volcanic eruption. So we were actually aware of the warnings and escalating levels that was being announced real time,” Evan told CNN.

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines.

