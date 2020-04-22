‘Cloud brightening’ being tested to save Great Barrier Reef

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – As Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers from climate change, a special technique is being tested to try and save threatened corals.

It’s called “cloud brightening.”

Researchers told Forbes Magazine that they sprayed microscopic sea water droplets into the air.

When the droplets evaporated, they left nano-sized sea salt crystals, which brighten existing clouds and deflect solar energy away from reef waters.

The test was done right before restrictions were imposed because of COVID-19.

The team hopes to scale up the size of the trial next year.