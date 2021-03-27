Cities around world turn lights off to mark ‘Earth Hour’

(NBC) – Cities all over the world switched the lights off Saturday to mark “Earth Hour,” a global movement designed to focus on nature conservation and climate change.

During the World Wildlife Fund organized event, individuals and businesses were encouraged to turn off non-essential lights for an hour.

Video provided by the WWF showed buildings blacked out across Asia.

“Earth Hour” began in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 when households and businesses were asked to turn off their lights for 60 minutes to curb carbon pollution and promote climate change awareness and it now spans more than 7,000 cities worldwide.

