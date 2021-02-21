LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Canadian business turns cotton candy into cake

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – In a unique twist on a classic treat, a Canadian business has turned cotton candy into cake.

The “Cotton Candy Shoppe” is known for its wide variety of flavors. The rainbow of pastel-colored candies include strawberry champagne, blueberry cheesecake, and mango. And now they’re making cakes with five to six layers of the sticky stuff.

The store in western Canada’s Alberta province will customize the cakes with numbers or designs. And the sweet treat is cut just like a traditional cake.

Depending on how many flavors you’d like, the cakes range from $20 to $24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss