Canadian business turns cotton candy into cake

(NBC) – In a unique twist on a classic treat, a Canadian business has turned cotton candy into cake.

The “Cotton Candy Shoppe” is known for its wide variety of flavors. The rainbow of pastel-colored candies include strawberry champagne, blueberry cheesecake, and mango. And now they’re making cakes with five to six layers of the sticky stuff.

The store in western Canada’s Alberta province will customize the cakes with numbers or designs. And the sweet treat is cut just like a traditional cake.

Depending on how many flavors you’d like, the cakes range from $20 to $24.