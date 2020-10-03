Britain’s Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte appear in rare video footage

(WFLA/NBC) – The children of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate have appeared in rare video footage, asking David Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist’s favorite animals.

Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

The three children seem set to follow their father and their grandfather Prince Charles in pursuing environmental causes.

Last month, Attenborough was pictures in the gardens of Kensington Palace after joining the young family to watch an outdoor screening of his film “David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet.”

