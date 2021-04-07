Brazil’s daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000, health system in collapse

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000 for the first time, becoming the third nation to go above that daily threshold.

Brazil’s health ministry said Tuesday that 4,195 deaths were counted in the previous 24 hours, with the nation’s pandemic toll quickly approaching 340,000, the second highest in the world.

Only the U.S. and Peru have had daily death tolls higher than 4,000. The new record comes as many governors, mayors and judges seek to reopen parts of the economy.

Brazil’s health system is in collapse in several parts of the country, but cases and hospitalizations have been stable since last week.

