Biden and UK, Australia leaders announce partnership to blunt China’s influence

(NewsNation Now) — President Biden announced a new partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia that is aimed at standing up to China.

The first goal of the alliance, dubbed “AUUKUS,” is to get Australia a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The fleet would not have nuclear weapons.

Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom pledged to uphold their obligations under nuclear proliferation treaties.

Morrison said it could take 18 months to figure out exactly how the fleet will be built.

Biden has faced a series of foreign policy setbacks this summer, most notably with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president has spent the past two days pitching his clean energy jobs plan in California and Colorado.

Wednesday, Biden pushed back against those calling for Gen. Mark Milley to resign after an upcoming book alleged he conferred with China representatives during the final days of the Trump administration.

“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden said Wednesday.

