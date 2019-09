(CNN) – The Beatles’ legendary album Abbey Road is celebrating its golden anniversary Thursday.

50 years after its release, fans from all over the world still “Come Together” at the iconic street crossing.

John, Paul, George and Ringo strutted across the street in front of the recording studio on Aug. 8, 1969, creating what is now one of the most infamous album covers of all time.

Abbey Road features classics like “Here Comes The Sun,” “Something” and “Because.”

LATEST STORIES: