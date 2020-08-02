Baby rhino rescued from floods in India

KAZIRANGA, India (WFLA/NBC) – Wildlife rescuers in northeastern Indian rescued a rhino calf from a flood-stricken national park on Sunday.

The calf is being taken care of an an animal rehabilitation center.

Floods have inundated the Kaziranga National Park, home to the world’s largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros.

At least nine one-horned rhinos have drowned in the flooded park.

Rhinos, elephants and deer there have been forced to seek refuge on roads an in human settlements.

Villagers in India’s eastern Bihar State, hit worst by the annual floods, were seen struggling to reach higher grounds in absence of boats as floodwaters swamped residential areas.