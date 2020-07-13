1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis giving coronavirus update after record spike in new cases
Body found in California lake during search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Baby manatee rescued by scientist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute in Belize

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – A baby manatee was rescued by a scientist with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute in Belize on Monday.

Jamal Galves, a Belize native, rescued the orphaned male manatee calf, that is estimated to be 2 to 4-weeks-old.

“[Manatees] are known to nurse from their mother for one to two years and would not have survived on its own,” Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a tweet.

Galves’ biography on CMA’s website notes he has “has been passionate about protecting wildlife since childhood” and knew he specifically wanted to work with manatees.

Galves began volunteering with what would become the CMA Research Institute after high school and was eventually given a full-time position as coordinator of the manatee project.

His biography notes he is responsible for addressing and responding to any manatee-related incidents in the entire country of Belize, among many other duties.

He has received numerous awards for his work.

CMA confirmed the baby manatee was taken to Wildtracks in Belize for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss