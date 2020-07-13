Baby manatee rescued by scientist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute in Belize

(WFLA) – A baby manatee was rescued by a scientist with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute in Belize on Monday.

Jamal Galves, a Belize native, rescued the orphaned male manatee calf, that is estimated to be 2 to 4-weeks-old.

“[Manatees] are known to nurse from their mother for one to two years and would not have survived on its own,” Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a tweet.

Galves’ biography on CMA’s website notes he has “has been passionate about protecting wildlife since childhood” and knew he specifically wanted to work with manatees.

Galves began volunteering with what would become the CMA Research Institute after high school and was eventually given a full-time position as coordinator of the manatee project.

His biography notes he is responsible for addressing and responding to any manatee-related incidents in the entire country of Belize, among many other duties.

He has received numerous awards for his work.

CMA confirmed the baby manatee was taken to Wildtracks in Belize for rehabilitation.