Breaking News
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Authorities in Mozambique find 64 migrants dead in truck

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — More than 60 undocumented migrants believed to be Ethiopians have been found dead in a cargo truck in Mozambique’s northwestern Tete province.

The truck entered Mozambique from Malawi and was stopped early Tuesday at a checkpoint in Moatize, near the Zambezi River, according to Zitamar News.

When authorities heard bashing noises coming from inside the container, they ordered the driver to open it and they found 14 survivors inside as well as the bodies. The deceased died from a lack of oxygen, according to officials.

The Mozambican driver later admitted he had been hired to smuggle the migrants from Malawi to Mozambique.

The survivors will be screened for the coronavirus and quarantined, health officials told Zitamar.

Mozambique is a transit route for African migrants trying to reach South Africa, one of the continent’s largest economies, according to the International Office on Migration.

So far this year at least 200 illegal migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, Malawi, Egypt and Somalia, have been arrested for attempting to enter Tete province and all indicated that their destination was South Africa, according to Zitamar.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss