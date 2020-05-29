Breaking News
Australian zookeeper in critical condition after being mauled by lions

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – A zookeeper in Australia is in critical condition after being mauled by two lions.

The 35-year-old woman was cleaning their enclosures on Friday when she was attacked.

The incident happened at Shoalhaven Zoo about 100 miles South of Sydney.

Paramedics found the woman unconscious in the lion enclosure.

She was then airlifted to a Sydney hospital in “a critical but stable condition,” police said.

The zoo was not open at the time of the incident due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

