Australian zookeeper in critical condition after being mauled by lions

(NEXSTAR) – A zookeeper in Australia is in critical condition after being mauled by two lions.
The 35-year-old woman was cleaning their enclosures on Friday when she was attacked.
The incident happened at Shoalhaven Zoo about 100 miles South of Sydney.
Paramedics found the woman unconscious in the lion enclosure.
She was then airlifted to a Sydney hospital in “a critical but stable condition,” police said.
The zoo was not open at the time of the incident due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Protesters gather at Florida home of Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck
- US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus
- Girl with brain injury who can’t walk or talk defies odds, graduates from high school
- Pinellas Co. leaders release details on multi-million dollar rapid bus transit system grant
- JCPenny reopens 150 stores after bankruptcy filing