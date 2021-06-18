Australia may list east coast koalas as endangered

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (NBC) – Australia’s minister for the environment said the country is considering listing koalas on the nation’s east coast as endangered.

Australia already classifies east coast koalas as vulnerable, as their numbers are under pressure from logging, urban encroachment and a pervasive infection.

On top of that, bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland states in 2019 and 2020 are estimated to have killed as many as 30 percent of the population.

Scientists and academics have warned that the iconic Australian mammal could become extinct by 2050 in new south wales, and Australia’s minister for the environment said she has asked the country’s threatened species scientific committee to consider including koalas on its endangered species list.