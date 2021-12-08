At least 34 killed, 16 missing after Indonesia volcano eruption

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Heavy rains and torrents of hot lava and mud sliding down an erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Java island have put search and rescue operations for more than a dozen missing on hold.

Mount Semeru blew its top on Saturday, killing at least 34 people with searing ash and gas that blanketed several villages around it. Sixteen are missing.

The commander of the Mount Semeru Disaster Emergency Response Command says it’s raining everyday and there are signs of volcanic activity.

Hot lava from the top of the 12,060-foot-high mountain flows down. Heavy rains that are believed to have triggered the eruption mixed with volcanic mud and flooded the villages in layers of mud up to 3.2 feet.

