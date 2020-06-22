Astronaut captures solar eclipse shadow from ISS

(CNN) – Some dads are cool, but others are simply out of this world. Literally in this case. We’re talking about astronauts spending Father’s Day in space watching the solar eclipse.

They captured a snapshot that no greeting card can rival, a unique view of the eclipse as seen from outer space.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy wrote on Facebook in part, “super cool view of the annular solar eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China.”

Cassidy added, “a pretty neat way to wake up on Father’s Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day!”

