TAMPA (WFLA) — Movie star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich Airport for several hours over an unregistered luxury watch, according to the German newspaper BILD.

The newspaper reported that Schwarzenegger was heading to the World Climate Summit in Kitzbühel with a luxury watch he planned to auction off for charity.

The watch, which Schwarzenegger reportedly said is worth 20,000 euros, was produced by Audemars Piguet especially for Schwarzenegger’s private collection, according to BILD.

Thomas Meister, spokesman for the Munich Main Customs Office, told the newspaper the watch should have been registered as an import and that criminal proceedings under tax law have been initiated.