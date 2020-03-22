Applause for healthcare workers becomes nightly tradition

(CNN) – As the deadly coronavirus threatens all aspects of daily life in Spain and around the world, healthcare workers continue to report to the front lines.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries amid this global crisis and its healthcare workers are left to face massive risks head-on. But each night, in cities around the nation, thousands of Spaniards go to their windows and balconies and applaud the enormous sacrifice that healthcare workers make each day.

Rallying cries on social media under the hashtag #AplausoSanitario have created a beautiful tradition of acknowledging the hard work and dedication of these workers who stand as the last line of defense between the virus and the Spanish people.

LATEST STORIES: