JERUSALEM (AP) — A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, injuring at least six people, Israeli paramedics said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.

The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

The Israeli rescue service said its medics were treating six people, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR. It said two other victims were unconscious and in serious condition, while another two were in moderate condition. Police said that the suspected attacker was shot at the scene. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police identified the ages of the injured children as 5 and 6.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state.