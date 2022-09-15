AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian rescue teams pulled another body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the incident to 10.

It remained unclear what caused the collapse of the four-story residential building in Amman on Tuesday. Ten people were wounded. Rescue teams have been searching for survivors and on Wednesday saved an infant. The number of people still missing is unclear.

A spokesman of the official public security directorate said the death toll rose to 10 with the discovery of the body Thursday.

Authorities have charged three people with multiple counts of causing death and harm in the building collapse. State media identified the suspects as one of the building’s owners, its maintenance contractor and its maintenance technician.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.